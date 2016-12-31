2016, we need to talk…

There is no need for me to recap the tragedies, injustices, and pitfalls that occurred all over the world this past year. {John Oliver did a pretty fantastic job of that already.} I also have no intention of rehashing my personal frustations because I do enough of that on here already I’m an incredibly positive person who doesn’t partake in that sort of negative talk.

But 2016, it’s time to say goodbye. We tried and fell short, and although it wasn’t anyone’s fault, I need to move on. Thanks for what you gave me; I’ll take the good into next year and use it to kick ass in 2017.

Happiest New Year! – Anne

My 2016 big three: